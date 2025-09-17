Police arrest suspect in San Jose triple homicide

A suspect in a triple homicide at a home in San Jose on Tuesday has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the Oak Grove neighborhood of South San Jose at about 12:26 a.m. Officers who responded to multiple 911 calls found a woman outside the home who had been shot, along with two other people, a man and a woman, inside the home who had also been shot. One woman was dead at the scene, while the other two victims died at a hospital.

The suspect had fled before police officers arrived.

Joseph Vincencio San Jose Police Department

The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that homicide investigators identified 27-year-old San Jose resident Joseph Vicencio as the suspect. Detectives, with the help of plainclothes officers and the department's tactical unit, arrested him in San Jose on Wednesday and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on murder charges.

"Our Detectives acted swiftly, working around the clock to put this violent suspect behind bars," said Police Chief Paul Joseph in a prepared statment. "But that doesn't change the fact that three innocent lives were taken. This tragedy has affected the families of the three victims, the suspect's family, and our entire San José community."

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the killings were still under investigation.

The victims' identities will be released by the county medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information about the killings was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Jize #4324 of the Police Department's homicide unit at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4324@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.