3 people dead in San Jose overnight shooting; suspect at large

A shooting in San Jose early Tuesday morning left three people dead, and police were looking for a suspect, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 12:26 a.m. on Chynoweth Avenue between Snell Avenue and Lean Avenue in the Oak Grove neighborhood of South San Jose.

The San Jose Police Department said dispatchers received multiple calls from residents who heard gunshots and a woman screaming for help. Officers arrived to find a woman outside a home who had been shot; she was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries, police said.

Inside the home, there was a second woman and a man who had also been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to a hospital where he also died of his injuries, police said.

The suspect, who police did not identify, fled from the scene before officers arrived.

The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identity of the victims pending notification of their family members.

Additional information was not immediately disclosed. Police said the city has now had 21 homicides in 2025.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Jize #4324 of the Police Department's homicide unit at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4324@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.