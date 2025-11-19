Racist graffiti threatening violence found on San Jose State University campus

Officials at San Jose State University announced increased security measures as police investigate at least two recent incidents of racist and threatening graffiti being found on campus.

On Tuesday, graffiti containing antisemitic, anti-Asian and anti-Muslim rhetoric, along with threats of violence towards members of the university community were found in an academic building. In a letter to the community Tuesday night, the school did not specify where the graffiti was found.

The graffiti has since been removed.

Two weeks earlier, school officials sent a campuswide message after racist graffiti was found at a SJSU housing facility.

"Although we have not identified the individual or individuals responsible, UPD, in collaboration with campus partners, is working to ensure the continued safety and security of our community," said Vincent Del Casino, the school's provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

Among the increased security measures include expanded security cameras in public and exterior areas of residence halls along with lighting improvements. Police and staff have also increased foot patrols.

"Together, we must continue to uphold dignity, compassion, and respect for one another," Del Casino added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the school's police department at 408-924-2222 or through the school's Spartan Safe mobile app.