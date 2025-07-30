2 suspects in May stabbing in San Jose arrested in Oakland, Salinas

Two men suspected of attempted murder in a May stabbing incident in San Jose were arrested last week, authorities said Wednesday.

The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that officers responded at about 1:13 a.m. to a hospital in the city after a man had arrived with multiple stab wounds. Officers determined the man had been assaulted by multiple male suspects about an hour and a half earlier on the 1000 block of North Fourth Street, just south of the U.S. Highway 101 / Highway 87 interchange.

Police said the victim was left unconscious at the scene and was suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital by witnesses, and the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The investigation resulted in the identification of two suspects, 42-year-old Cesar Castellanos and 45-year-old David Ramirez, according to police. Detectives obtained arrest and search warrants for both suspects and their homes, and on July 24, Castellanos was arrested in Oakland while Ramirez was arrested in Salinas.

(L-R) Cesar Catellanos, David Ramirez San Jose Police Department

The two men were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Police said that during the execution of the search warrants, detectives found an unregistered firearm.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Tong #4774 of the San José Police Department Assaults Unit via email: 4774@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.deadly weapon. During the execution of the search warrants, Detectives located an unregistered firearm.