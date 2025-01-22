3 accused of 80 burglaries targeting San Jose, South Bay AAPI households

Three members of what authorities describe as a "prolific" burglary crew connected to dozens of home burglaries targeting the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community in San Jose and the South Bay have been arrested.

At a news conference Wednesday, San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph announced the arrests of 25-year-old Alberto Ibarra Vallejo, 28-year-old Gonzalo Valencia Ramos and 46-year-old Jaime Martinez Arroyo. With the help of multiple agencies, warrants were executed in Stockton, Hayward and French Camp in San Joaquin County on Jan. 16 and the suspects were arrested.

(L-R) Alberto Ibarra Vallejo, Gonzalo Valencia Ramos and Jaimi Martinez Arroyo, who are accuseed in dozens of home burglaries targeting the AAPI community in San Jose, Campbell, Cupertino, Mountain View and Saratoga. All three were arrested on Jan. 16, 2025. San Jose Police Department

Authorities were also able to recover 700 pieces of evidence, including jewelry, currency, purses, watches and family heirlooms. Five firearms were also seized, three of which were stolen from homes in San Jose and Vallejo.

Calling the suspects as a "prolific group of criminals", Joseph said the trio have been tied to nearly 80 burglaries that have taken place in West San Jose and neighboring communities in the western part of the Santa Clara Valley since June.

"These crimes have deeply impacted our communities, instilling fear and preying on many vulnerable families," Joseph said.

According to the chief, the suspects are part of a larger crew that "methodically cased neighborhoods and targeted households believed to be occupied by AAPI families." The thieves would often enter through rear yards and glass sliding doors of the homes and targeted jewelry, high-end purses, and cash.

During the investigation, which included neighboring law enforcement agencies and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office, detectives were able to connect "large numbers" of the burglaries to the suspects. Nearly 30 burglaries in San Jose are connected, along with 18 in Cupertino and Saratoga, 20 in Mountain View and 10 in Campbell.

Detectives said they received a break in the case after one of the suspects was identfied using footage from a doorbell camera.

"Their meticulous investigation, piecing together massive amounts of information, has paid off. Not only in recovering a significant amount of stolen property, but in holding these suspects accountable for their crimes," Joseph said.

The total value of the losses from the burglaries is estimated to be $1 million, according to the chief.

Mayor Matt Mahan thanked authorities for their work on the case. "For roughly six months, our AAPI community in the West San Jose region has lived in fear, as home after home has been broken into and residents have wondered if they are next," the mayor said.

"Once again, we have made clear in San Jose that if you come here to commit crime, to harm our residents, you will be caught and you will be brought to justice," Mahan went on to say.

Joseph said that they would push for hate crime enhancements against those arrested and that they would continue to search for the remaining suspects.

"We will not rest until we're positive every member of this burglary ring is apprehended," he said.

Anyone with additional information about the burglaries is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's burglary unit or their local police department.