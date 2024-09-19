San Jose small businesses receive free security cameras

SAN JOSE -- Hien Nguyen has had her dental office in San Jose's Alum Rock for the past 13 years.

"When we first moved here there were homeless in the back. People were wandering the streets high on drugs and everything. After COVID, it got worse," Nguyen said.

She says several businesses on her block have been vandalized or broken into. The business operator next door was even robbed at gunpoint.

"They had guns. They came in in the middle of the day," Nguyen said.

To try and combat these types of crimes, the local business association has partnered with the city of San Jose to hand out dozens of free security cameras to businesses in the area.

"These camera kits will be registered with the police department's cam program to improve police response in our village in case of an emergency," said Peter Ortiz, a San Jose city councilmember.

Nguyen says police will be working with each business individually to help them install the cameras properly in areas where they will get the best coverage.

She says the plan is to have all the new cameras installed within the next month and that will be a big step in helping owners feel like they're getting control back over their businesses.

"Instead of them watching our businesses and when we're closed, we're watching them and that does instill some fear into them," Nguyen said.

That feeling of security Nguyen says she thinks will be an even more powerful tool in combating crime in the area. She remains invested in this neighborhood and she knows all her neighbors are as well.

The business owners say their next hope is to get more and brighter street lights in the area.