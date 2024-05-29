Semi carrying strawberries overturns at 880/101 interchange in San Jose

SAN JOSE – The ramps between northbound Highway 101 and northbound Interstate 880 are closed Wednesday morning after a semi carrying tens of thousands of pounds of strawberries overturned overnight.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision was reported around 2:55 a.m. Officials said the truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of strawberries.

As of 6:50 a.m., the truck remained on its side as crews were offloading the berries onto a second big-rig and as other two trucks were on scene preparing to upright the semi. The ramp connecting northbound 101 and northbound 880, along with the ramp connecting northbound 880 to northbound 101 remain shut down.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Both freeways remain open through the area, but drivers should expect delays and are urged to use alternate routes.

Officials have not given an estimate on when the ramps would reopen.