San Jose scooter-rider hit by suspected DUI hit-and-run driver dies of injuries

A man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver last month has succumbed to his injuries and died, the San Jose Police Department said Tuesday.

On June 26, just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a collision in the area of Capitol Expressway and Tuers Road.

According to investigators, a man riding a scooter in the bike lane was hit by a man driving a 2005 Chevrolet as both were heading west on Capitol Expressway. The scooter rider was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but was stabilized.

On Monday, police were informed that the man had died.

The Chevy allegedly fled the scene but was stopped by incoming officers, San Jose police said. The driver, whose name was not immediately available, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and driving under the influence.