San Jose police investigate possible antisemitic attack at Santana Row

Police in San Jose have launched a hate crime investigation following an altercation at the Santana Row over the weekend.

Shortly before 3:40 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the shopping and residential district on reports of a fight.

A preliminary investigation determined that two men were approached by a group of three adult male suspects. An altercation occurred, which became physical.

The victims alleged that the suspects used antisemitic language during the altercation, police said. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Both victims were treated by medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries.

Police did not announce arrests in the case.