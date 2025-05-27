Watch CBS News
Person dies in RV fire on West San Jose street

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A fire that destroyed a recreational vehicle in a San Jose neighborhood left one person dead Tuesday morning and threatened a neighboring commercial structure, the Fire Department said.

The RV was parked along Kiely Boulevard near Saratoga Avenue and Stevens Creek Boulevard in the Northlake neighborhood on the city's west side.

The Fire Department said crews were called at 10:32 a.m. and found an RV that was fully involved, with the fire spreading to nearby trees and next to a commercial structure, formerly the site of Garden City Casino and Harry's Hofbrau restaurant, which both closed years ago.

Firefighters stopped the flames from reaching the building and had the fire under control by 11:03 a.m., the department said. By about 11:30 a.m., the department confirmed one person had died in the fire.

The victim was not immediately identified and the cause of the fire was still under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

