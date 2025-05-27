Person dies in RV fire on West San Jose street

A fire that destroyed a recreational vehicle in a San Jose neighborhood left one person dead Tuesday morning and threatened a neighboring commercial structure, the Fire Department said.

The RV was parked along Kiely Boulevard near Saratoga Avenue and Stevens Creek Boulevard in the Northlake neighborhood on the city's west side.

The Fire Department said crews were called at 10:32 a.m. and found an RV that was fully involved, with the fire spreading to nearby trees and next to a commercial structure, formerly the site of Garden City Casino and Harry's Hofbrau restaurant, which both closed years ago.

#SJFD firefighters remain on scene of an RV fire on the 400 block of Kiely Blvd. The fire spread to nearby trees and threatened a commercial structure, but firefighters prevented extension to the building. Cause is under investigation. Please avoid the area.



Firefighters stopped the flames from reaching the building and had the fire under control by 11:03 a.m., the department said. By about 11:30 a.m., the department confirmed one person had died in the fire.

The victim was not immediately identified and the cause of the fire was still under investigation Tuesday afternoon.