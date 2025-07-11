Watch CBS News
San Jose firefighting crews battle fire at recycling facility near Highway 87

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
San Jose Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a fire burning at a recycling facility that broke out Friday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m., firefighters responded to the facility located on the 1900 block of Stone Avenue, near Almaden Expressway and Highway 87. The fire, which firefighters said was "deep-seated" in a pile of metal scraps, sent up a large plume of smoke that was visible for miles.

Firefighters said at 10:40 a.m. that crews would continue to be on the scene for several hours to extinguish the flames.

No structures are being threatened. Firefighters said there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

