San Jose firefighting crews battle fire at recycling facility near Highway 87

San Jose Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a fire burning at a recycling facility that broke out Friday morning.

Around 9:20 a.m., firefighters responded to the facility located on the 1900 block of Stone Avenue, near Almaden Expressway and Highway 87. The fire, which firefighters said was "deep-seated" in a pile of metal scraps, sent up a large plume of smoke that was visible for miles.

Firefighters said at 10:40 a.m. that crews would continue to be on the scene for several hours to extinguish the flames.

#SJFD firefighters are responding to a trash fire at a recycling facility on the 1900 block of Stone Ave. Large column of smoke visible. No structures threatened and no reported injuries. Traffic impacted on Stone Ave. Please avoid the area.



No structures are being threatened. Firefighters said there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.