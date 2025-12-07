San Jose police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured

A shooting in San Jose early Sunday morning left one person dead and three injured, police said.

Around 3 a.m., police said they were called to the 2200 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a shooting, but when they arrived, they didn't find any victims in the area.

Not long after, officers were notified that four men had shown up at local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Just after 2 p.m., police said one of the men died from his injuries.

Police said they would be closing Lincoln Avenue from Franquette Avenue to Curtner Avenue to investigate.