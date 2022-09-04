San Jose police investigating double stabbing in neighborhood near Capitol Drive-In
SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating a double stabbing that occurred late Saturday afternoon.
A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue, near the Capitol Drive-In.
Two men were transported to local hospitals with stab wounds. One suffered life-threatening injuries, but police said late Saturday evening that his condition has been stabilized.
There is no suspect at this time.
