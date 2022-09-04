Watch CBS News
Crime

San Jose police investigating double stabbing in neighborhood near Capitol Drive-In

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 11:13

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating a double stabbing that occurred late Saturday afternoon.

A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue, near the Capitol Drive-In. 

Two men were transported to local hospitals with stab wounds. One suffered life-threatening injuries, but police said late Saturday evening that his condition has been stabilized. 

There is no suspect at this time.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 8:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.