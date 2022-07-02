San Jose police investigate two downtown stabbings; 3 hospitalized, 1 arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating two separate stabbing incidents early Saturday that left three people hospitalized and one suspect in custody.

San Jose police patrol car CBS

San Jose police tweeted about the stabbings Saturday morning. Both incidents started as fights as bars and nightclubs were closing in the downtown San Jose entertainment area.

This morning between the hours of 1:40 AM and 2:10 AM Officers responded to two separate stabbing incidents.



The first occurred at Santa Clara and 3rd St. One adult male victim stabbed by an unknown suspect. The suspect fled and was located, arrested, and booked into jail. pic.twitter.com/W3uG6dCDm8 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 2, 2022

Police said the Saturday morning incidents happened between the hours of 1:40 a.m. and 2:10 a.m. Officers responded to the first at the intersection of Santa Clara and 3rd Streets where one adult male victim was stabbed by an unknown suspect.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, but was located, arrested, and booked into jail. Neither the suspect nor the victim were identified.

The second incident occurred just three blocks away near Santa Clara and Market Streets. In that attack, two adult male victims were stabbed by two unknown suspects.

Those suspects fled on foot and have not been identified or located. No description of the suspects was provided. Police said these are two separate isolated incidents and currently are not believed to be related.

All three victims in the incidents were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding either crime is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.