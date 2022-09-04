Man shot in downtown San Jose flees scene, crashes car on I-280

SAN JOSE -- Police in the South Bay are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured a man who drove away from the incident and crashed his car on I-280, authorities said.

According to a tweet by the San Jose Police Department PIO, officers working in the downtown entertainment zone heard several gunshots in the area of South 1st Street and San Salvador Street at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

San Jose police patrol car. CBS

Police also saw a white sedan fleeing the area. Minutes later, officers were notified by CHP of a traffic collision on I-280 near Bird Avenue involving a vehicle with the same description.

Police later confirmed that the vehicle involved in the collision was the same white sedan seen fleeing the scene of the shooting. An adult male with at least one gunshot wound was located in the vehicle. The man was treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Police said there currently is no suspect or known motive in the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.