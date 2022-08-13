Watch CBS News
San Jose police investigate early morning shooting

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one victim with non life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police said they received the call regarding the shooting on the 200 block of Litchi Court at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving officers found an adult male victim who suffered a non-life threatening injury. He has been transported to a local hospital.

San Jose police tweeted about the shooting shortly after 8 a.m.

Police said the suspect and motive in the shooting was currently unknown. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.

