Watch CBS News
Crime

San Jose police: Double-homicide suspect rushed officers with gun before being fatally shot

/ CBS San Francisco

San Jose police: Double-homicide suspect rushed officers with gun before being fatally shot
San Jose police: Double-homicide suspect rushed officers with gun before being fatally shot 01:06

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose provided new details Friday about a standoff earlier this week that ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting of a double-murder suspect.

The incident began Tuesday night after police found a man shot on Mount Shasta Drive. He later died.

San Jose double-homicide suspect Raymond Calderon
San Jose double-homicide suspect Raymond Calderon SJPD

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Raymond Calderon, then drove to Modesto where he shot and killed his second victim, a 29-year-old woman.

On Wednesday, San Jose police found Calderon hiding in a shed behind a home near Edenvale Elementary School, which led to a seven-hour standoff with the armed suspect.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony  Mata said that the standoff ended after Calderon raced out of the shed towards two officers with a gun in hand. 

Double-homicide suspect Raymond Calderon
Double-homicide suspect Raymond Calderon SJPD

"The suspect was observed with a gun in his right hand and was given several commands to drop the gun," Mata said. "Calderon ran and raised and pointed the gun at a special operations officer. Two officers fired their weapons at the suspect, striking him twice."

Chief Mata said police found two stolen firearms at the scene. He said it is still not clear what Calderon's motive was for the double killing, but noted it did involve a domestic violence dispute. 

First published on June 24, 2022 / 6:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.