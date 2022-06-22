Homicide suspect in standoff with San Jose police
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose report that a suspect in a shooting Tuesday night that killed a man is barricaded in the 100 block of Bendorf Drive in a residential neighborhood a few blocks east of the Edenvale Shopping Center.
In a pair of tweets about 5 a.m. Wednesday, police said the man fired shots at officers early Wednesday during a pursuit and after barricading himself. Police report that preliminary information indicated the suspect is responsible for a shooting Tuesday night on Mt. Shasta Drive that left one man dead.
Police are advising the public to avoid the area and have evacuated some nearby residents.
This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.
