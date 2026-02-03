Driver of stolen car fleeing from San Jose police killed after losing control, crashing

The driver of a stolen vehicle fleeing from San Jose police officers was killed after losing control and crashing over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

The incident began Saturday at about 3 a.m. when officers tried to pull over a 2013 Infiniti EX37 sedan heading north on Winchester Boulevard near Moorpark Avenue in West San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department. As officers began the enforcement stop, the driver turned eastbound onto Moorpark and fled at a high rate of speed, and police said the officers did not pursue the vehicle.

The Infiniti continued east on Moorpark when it lost control shortly after passing Monroe Street and struck a cement wall at the Highway 17 overpass on Moorpark, police said. Officers saw the crash from a distance and arrived at the site to find the driver dead at the scene, police said.

The driver was not identified; the person's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner after notifying family members. It was the city's third fatal collision of 2026.

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Leslie #4264 of the department's traffic investigations unit at 4264@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.