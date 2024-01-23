San Jose plans to make San Pedro Square car-free permanently

San Jose has announced plans to make a commercial street permanently car-free, and local businesses are more than happy to hear it.

"It was really nice to see so many people come and support during the pandemic, despite the challenges and despite the fact that we couldn't have a lot of diners inside, so seeing that come back is something that our guests will enjoy," said Rocio Ayala, the Events Sales Manager at Olla Cocina restaurant.

Olla Cocina, situated in the heart of San Pedro Square, credits its survival to the closure of San Pedro Street to traffic in July 2020.

"When the pandemic was happening, they did the street closure. They expanded the patio. We were able to create a much more fun environment. They put some tables out here.....summer was great."

In his speech, Mayor Matt Mahan acknowledged the role of the similar measures during the pandemic that helped small businesses like Olla Cocina survive.

"Part of their ability to thrive and survive was thanks to San Jose's Al Fresco program, which served as a temporary measure to allow businesses along San Pedro Square to use outside space in a safe and legal way."

The success of the Al Fresco program has led to the San Jose City Council approving a permanent proposal to close San Pedro Street to vehicle traffic.

Councilmember Omar Torres said the approval will kickstart a $9.5 million plan to repave the street into a sidewalk, and reroute the parking garage exit to another street, which is expected to take at least two years.

"The folks living in downtown San Jose make San Pedro Street thrive, so we're standing here, and we can see three housing developments that sustained San Pedro Street, and we have City Hall right around the corner," he explained.

Ayala sees this as an excellent opportunity for her business.

"Luckily, we have a really good base of guests that still come out, rain or shine, and we have so many offices around here, and they're also always looking to come out and enjoy a little bit of another environment."