Teen driver of stolen car arrested after hitting, killing pedestrian in San Jose

A teen driver lost control of a stolen vehicle in San Jose early Sunday morning, hitting and killing a pedestrian on the sidewalk and then hitting a tree, police said.

San Jose Police said the incident happened at about 3:20 a.m. in the area of Winchester Boulevard and Walgrove Way, south of Interstate Highway 280 in the city's Castlemont neighborhood.

Officers determined that a 2019 Hyundai SUV, with a juvenile male driver as the lone occupant, was heading northbound on Winchester Boulevard when it left the roadway and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk just north of Greentree Way. The vehicle then continued northbound on the sidewalk and smashed into a tree just before Walgrove Way.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the driver of the Hyundai, which was later determined to have been stolen, was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said the crash was the city's 33rd fatal collision and the 34th traffic death of 2023. It was also the 19th pedestrian death of 2023.

The adult male victim's identity was withheld pending notification of his family.

Police urged anyone with information about the collision to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4206@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.