Pair arrested by San Jose police after seizing illegal firearms

San Jose police on Friday announced the recent arrests of two men after seizing multiple illegal firearms from a home last month.

According to officers, the investigation began in January after officers received a tip of gang activity near Ocala Avenue and South King Road in East San Jose. During the investigation, officers found surveillance footage of a man possessing a firearm in public.

Officers later identified the suspect as 19-year-old Daniel Pena, who is prohibited from owning firearms. Police said they also linked Pena to an unrelated armed robbery that took place in January in San Jose.

(L-R) Daniel Pena, Mario Munoz-Hernandez. San Jose Police Department

Arrest and search warrants were obtained. On March 20, Pena was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of firearms offenses and armed robbery.

During a search of Pena's home, police said they found two privately manufactured firearms belonging to Pena. A locked safe belonging to a second suspect was also found.

Officers were able to seize a privately made firearm, an unserialized AK-47 short-barrel rifle and three unregistered loaded handgun from the safe. Police said the safe also contained cryptocurrency wallets, more than $20,000 in cash, ammunition, and narcotics.

Items, including weapons, that police said were seized from a home in San Jose on March 20, 2025. San Jose Police Department

Following the search, officers obtained an arrest warrant for the second suspect, identified as 37-year-old Mario Munoz-Hernandez of San Jose. Munoz-Hernandez was arrested on April 4 and was booked for possession of illegal firearms.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Cortez of the department's Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit at 4528@sanjoseca.gov.