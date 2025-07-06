Watch CBS News
San Jose police shooting under investigation after responding to family disturbance

San Jose police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon. 

Police said they responded to a home on Recife Way and Vargas Drive around 2:25 p.m. for a report of a family disturbance. 

"The involved suspect was armed with what appeared to be multiple firearms and resulted in an officer involved shooting," police said in a social media post. 

Some streets are closed in the area as the investigation is ongoing. 

No other details were released, including whether there were any injuries. 

