San Jose man's 2022 death now being investigated as a homicide

CBS/Bay City News Service

The death of a man more than a year ago in South San Jose is being investigated as a homicide following autopsy results released last week, authorities said Thursday.

On July 11, 2022, San Jose police were called shortly before 1 p.m. to the 6400 block of Hellyer Avenue, where CPR was being performed on a man having a medical emergency.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During an investigation, police said a witness stated that the victim had been in a physical fight with a suspect before the medical emergency.

On Dec. 12, autopsy results from the Santa Clara County Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office reported the death was a homicide.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Police have not released information about a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 and Detective Montoya #3644 of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-5283. 

December 22, 2023



