San Jose man pleads guilty to bombing PG&E transformers

A San Jose engineer has admitted to bombing two PG&E transformers. Peter Karasev pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to the bombings that happened in December 2022 and January 2023.

San Jose explosives suspect Peter Karasev. San Jose Police Department

The first attack happened near the Westfield Oakridge Mall. Federal officials said it destroyed the transformer and left more than 1,400 people without power for nearly 16 hours.

A second attack took place near the Plaza Del Rey shopping center. That bombing caused damage to the transformer and a nearby building.

"The defendant admitted to using homemade explosives to intentionally damage two electrical transformers and cause significant disruptions to more than 1,500 residences and businesses in San Jose. The search of his home following his arrest uncovered a staggering trove of explosive devices and hazardous chemicals. There can be no mistake as to the extent of destruction that could have resulted," said Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick D. Robbins for the Northern District of California.

As part of his plea, Karasev admitted the bombings were premeditated. Federal investigators said when they searched his home they found more than 300 pounds of bomb-making materials, hazardous chemicals, guns, and remote detonation devices.

"With today's guilty plea, the defendant admitted to putting thousands of lives and businesses at risk and endangering essential services for countless more" said Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department's National Security Division.

Karasev is scheduled to be sentenced on August 19. He faces more than eight years to 10 and-a-half years in federal prison.