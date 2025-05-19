Southbound Highway 101 in San Jose blocked during AM commute after man jumps from overpass

Southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose were closed for several hours during the morning commute Monday after a man jumped from an overpass onto lanes of traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 5 a.m., the man jumped from the Oakland Road overpass onto the freeway and was hit by at least one vehicle, said CHP officer Ross Lee.

The man's name was not released. The driver of a vehicle that hit him stayed at the scene, Lee said.

Southbound lanes were closed for the investigation, but all lanes had reopened by 7 a.m.

