San Jose man arrested in connection with string of retail thefts

A San Jose man was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of committing multiple retail thefts at a business over the course of nearly a year starting in 2023, according to police.

A press release issued by the San Jose Police Department Thursday morning said the arrest was in connection with multiple incidents between November of 2023 and last October that happened at a business located on the 700 block of Ridder Park Dr. While police did not specify the business, it appeared that a Lowe's Home Improvement store was the only large retail shop found on that block.

SJ retail theft suspect Freddy Spore San Jose Police Department

Investigators with the SJPD Organized Retail Theft (ORT) Detail began investigating the string of thefts that police said resulted in thousands of dollars worth of merchandise loss. ORT investigators identified 41-year-old San Jose resident Freddy Spore as the suspect.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office assisted investigators in obtaining an arrest warrant for Spore, who was located and taken into custody on Monday in San Jose. He was later booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for crimes related to grand theft, police confirmed.

Police ask that anyone with information about the retail thefts committed in the above time window or similar cases to contact Sergeant Piña #3930 at 3930@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4521.

Individuals can submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.