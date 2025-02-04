San Jose man indicted for alleged assault, robbery of mail carrier

A San Jose man was indicted for allegedly robbing and assaulting a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier last year, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

Robert Cordova, also known as Robert Cordona, was charged with one count of robbing a letter carrier and one count of assaulting a letter carrier stemming from a Nov. 22, 2024 incident.

According to prosecutors, a letter carrier was sorting parcels for delivery at the rear of his mail truck near Taylor and 13th streets in San Jose when he felt the truck move. The letter carrier looked around the side of the truck and allegedly saw Cordova with his upper body in the truck.

"The letter carrier walked up to Cordova and asked what he was doing," said prosecutors in a release sent out by the DOJ. "Cordova allegedly got out of the truck, turned, and punched the letter carrier in the face. Cordova then allegedly took the letter carrier to the ground, punched the letter carrier in the face and head repeatedly, and attempted to gouge the letter carrier's eyes."

The letter carrier was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken nose and a fractured left orbital socket.

San Jose Police Department officers found Cordova in the backyard of a house close to where the alleged robbery occurred, prosecutors said.

Cordova is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2025, for a detention hearing. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, the DOJ said.