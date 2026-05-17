San Jose lake drowning leaves 1 dead at Hellyer County Park

A body has been recovered after an apparent drowning at Cottonwood Lake in San Jose.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said park rangers were alerted a little after 1:30 p.m. Sunday about a person in distress at the lake in Hellyer County Park.

It is unclear why the person was in the lake, authorities said.

DIVE TEAM RECOVERS BODY FOLLOWING INCIDENT AT HELLYER COUNTY PARK



The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the recovery of a body following a drowning incident Sunday afternoon at Cottonwood Lake at Hellyer County Park in San Jose.



At about 1:40 p.m., @SCCParks… pic.twitter.com/qW70KzstLi — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 18, 2026

Deputies and San Jose Fire Department crews searched the lake, but the person's body was not found until a little after 4 p.m., after the sheriff's dive team joined the effort.

No other details about the person have been released.

An autopsy is pending to determine the person's exact cause of death.