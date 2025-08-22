San Jose man suspected in 2024 death of his infant child arrested in Los Angeles County

A man wanted in the 2024 death of his infant child in San Jose was arrested this week in Los Angeles County, police said.

In a press release on Friday, the San Jose Police Department said officers responded on the afternoon of Nov. 3, 2024 to a report of a 5-month-old infant who was not conscious and not breathing. Officers began life-saving measures, and medics took the baby to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Six days later, the infant died from the injuries.

Police said the investigation determined that the baby's father, 27-year-old Julian Tayler of San Jose, was a potential suspect. On July 22, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office notified police that the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries and the death was ruled a homicide.

Julian Taylor San Jose Police Department

Days later, detectives working with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office obtained an arrest warrant for Taylor. On August 18, 2025, San Jose police detectives and members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's gang surveillance unit located Taylor in the city of Palmdale, police said.

Taylor was arrested and transported back to San Jose. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for child abuse resulting in death. Jail records show Taylor was being held without bail.

The homicide was San Jose's 29th of 2024.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Jize #4324 of the department's homicide unit at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4324@sanjoseca.gov, or by calling 408-277-5283.