San Jose police arrest man suspected of running illegal gambling den inside home

Police in San Jose arrested a man last week who allegedly ran an illegal gambling parlor inside a home.

Officers previously made arrests in connection with the alleged parlor on Dec. 30, 2025, which police said was being run at a home on Cramer Circle. Four suspects were taken into custody for outstanding warrants and various offenses, including illegal gambling and narcotics.

Several gambling machines and narcotics were also seized, police said, but officers soon discovered that the home was again being used for illegal gambling.

On April 7, officers executed a subsequent search warrant and seized gambling machines.

"To prevent the illicit business from returning, Patrol Officers continued their investigation to identify the primary suspect responsible," police said in a statement Monday.

Officers eventually identified 26-year-old Deon Nguyen as the suspect behind the gambling den. An arrest warrant and a search warrant for his home were obtained.

Deon Nguyen, who is accused of running an illegal gambling operation in a San Jose home. San Jose Police Department

Nguyen was located by officers on April 30. Police said a search of his home yielded seven rifles, a shotgun and 10 handguns, along with several extended magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

In addition to the firearms, police said brass knuckles, about $51,000 in cash and gold bullion were found.

Nguyen was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for various offenses, including offenses related to firearms.

It was not immediately clear if Nguyen's arrest was connected to a police crackdown on multiple illegal gambling operations in San Jose last week. During the operation, more than a dozen people were arrested, including a man suspected of a double murder inside an illegal casino.