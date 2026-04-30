Suspect in San Jose double homicide at illegal casino arrested; 13 others jailed in illicit gambling crackdown

Police broke up multiple illegal gambling operations in San Jose this week, following the arrest on Monday of a suspect in a March double homicide at an illegal casino.

The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that 46-year-old Gustavo Rodriguez of San Jose was arrested for the March 12 shooting on E. Santa Clara Street. Two men were found shot dead inside a commercial building at about 10:11 p.m. that police said was operating as an illicit gambling establishment, and occupants had fled before officers arrived.

After identifying Rodriguez as the primary suspect and obtaining an arrest warrant, plainclothes officers arrested Rodriguez in San Jose and booked him into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder. The shootings were the city's 5th and 6th homicides of 2026.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, and police urged anyone with information about the case to contact the department.

Gustavo Rodriguez San Jose Police Department

The arrest came as the Police Department was involved a months-long investigation of shootings and homicides linked to illegal after-hours clubs, bars, and illicit gambling establishments in the city. The department's special operations division and vice unit launched an enforcement effort to identify and break up illegal operations, police said in a separate release.

On Tuesday, the department said officers served four warrants simultaneously at four locations in East and South San Jose:

• commercial building in the 1800 block of Alum Rock Avenue

• residence in the 4300 block of Alum Rock Avenue

• commercial building in the 3800 block of Monterey Road

• residence in the 200 block of Senter Road

During the operation, 13 people were arrested on multiple charges and outstanding warrants, police said. Officers also seized dozens of gaming machines, narcotics, and over $3,000 in cash believed to be from illicit proceeds.

"Illegal gambling operations are not victimless crimes. They create environments where violence thrives and put innocent lives at risk," said Chief Paul Joseph in a prepared statement. "This operation reflects our commitment to aggressively pursue those who operate outside the law and threaten the safety of our neighborhoods."

Police also ackowledge the help of the city's Code Enforcement Division, and noted that homeowners and building owners can face fines of up to $500,000 for allowing or facilitating the illicit businesses. People with information about illegal gambling operations or related criminal activity were also encouraged to contact the department.