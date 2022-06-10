San Jose homicide suspect faces additional charges after illegal weapons found in home

SAN JOSE – A San Jose man already jailed in connection with a murder case is now facing additional charges after illegal firearms were found in his home, police said.

According to police, 38-year-old Vu Thai was arrested in a fatal shooting Saturday on the 3800 block of Monterey Road. Officers said the victim suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released. Saturday's shooting was the city's 13th homicide of 2022 and continues to remain under investigation.

SJ homicide suspect Vu Thai. San Jose Police Department

In a statement on Friday, police said that Thai was identified as the suspect in a separate road rage incident last month in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue in South San Jose. During the May 21 incident, Thai allegedly displayed a firearm in a threatening manner at a victim before fleeing.

A search warrant was served at Thai's South San Jose home on War Admiral Avenue on Wednesday. Police said 65 firearms were found, including 25 illegal assault weapons.

Among the weapons, at least two were privately made firearms and two were determined to be stolen. Multiple high-capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition were also found in the home, police said.

Guns seized from a home in South San Jose on June 8, 2022. Police said the guns were found at the home of Vu Thai, who is facing homicide charges in a June 4, 2022 fatal shooting, also in South San Jose. San Jose Police Department

Along with the homicide charge, police said Thai is facing "several more" illegal firearm charges.

According to jail records, Thai is being held without bail at the Santa Clara County Main Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 20.