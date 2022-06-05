2 dead in separate fatal weekend shootings in San Jose

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating two separate fatal shootings over the weekend, according to authorities.

Police said they were the city's 13th and 14th homicides this year.

The first was reported about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when officers responded to a shooting in the area of Monterey Road and Rancho Drive in South San Jose. They found a male victim with life-threatening injuries, who later died, San Jose police said on social media.

Another shooting was reported early Sunday, in the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood. A male victim was found there about 3:35 a.m. with a life-threatening injury. Later Sunday, police said on Twitter that the person had died.

The victims' names have not been released. Police said more information would be provided later Sunday.