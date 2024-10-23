4 people, including juvenile, arrested in San Jose robbery, murder

Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested on suspicion of murder following a robbery and shooting in West San Jose late Monday night.

Shortly after 11:55 p.m., San Jose police officers were called to the 1000 block of Saratoga Avenue on reports of a person down. When police arrived, they found an adult male who was unconscious and not breathing.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the incident is the city's 25th homicide of 2024.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was robbed by four suspects. During the incident, the suspects assaulted the victim and shot him at least once.

Detectives were able to identify three adults and one 17-year-old juvenile as the primary suspects and arrested all four on suspicion of murder.

Police identified the adult suspects as 36-year-old Daniel Andino, 19-year-old Jose Andino and 18-year-old Amelia Sistrunk. The identity of the juvenile suspect has not been released.

(L-R) Daniel Andino, Jose Andino and Amelia Sistrunk are accused in a robbery and murder in West San Jose on October 21, 2024. San Jose Police Department

According to jail records, the adult suspects are being held without bail, with their next court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to reach Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck or Detective Estantino of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.