Santa Clara County task force seizes guns, explosives from San Jose home

A San Jose man was arrested on multiple felony charges after authorities raided his home and seized an arsenal of weapons and explosives, prosecutors said Thursday.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's office announced that his agency's Gun Violence Task Force and sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at a home on the 2200 block of Bailey Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Christopher Paul Roberts, 37, lived at the home. He was arrested and charged with felonies associated with explosives and assault weapons, prosecutors said.

During the raid, authorities said they found explosive material ready for manufacturing, along with housings, caps, fuses and mixing components for explosives. Four firearms, including an unregistered "ghost gun" assault rifle, were in the home, as well as heroin.

Items, including guns and explosives, that authorities said were seized from a San Jose home on September 4, 2024. Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office

"Our neighborhoods will not be treated as weapon manufacturing factories or war zones," Rosen said in a statement. "I thank the brave investigators, ATF agents, and deputies who put their lives on the line to make sure these dangerous and illegal weapons don't make their way into the hands of criminals."

According to the DA's office, Roberts had been subject to a protective order.

Roberts is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. If convicted, he faces prison time.