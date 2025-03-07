3 adults, 2 teenagers arrested in San Jose for alleged gang-related attack on juvenile and mother

Five people, three adults and two juveniles, were arrested in the January gang-related assault and robbery of a mother and juvenile son, police said Friday.

San Jose police said in a press release that the assault happened on January 18 in the parking lot of a business on the 3000 block of Story Road in East San Jose. The mother and son were shopping when they were approached by five people who violently assaulted the son, leaving him unconscious, police said.

When the boy's mother attempted to intervene and protect her child, she was also assaulted, police said. The five suspects fled before police arrived, and the investigation determined the attack was gang-motivated, according to police.

The department's gang unit investigators identified the three adult male suspects as 20-year-old Emiliano Jimenez, 19-year-old Tommy Gonzalez, and 18-year-old Mario Perez, and two juvenile male suspects. After obtaining arrest and search warrants, detectives arrested Perez and the juvenile suspects in San Jose on Feb. 12 and searched their homes for evidence, finding two illegal firearms and ammunition, police said.

(L-R) Emiliano Jimenez, Tommy Gonzalez, Mario Perez San Jose Police Department

The juvenile suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for robbery, assault, and various firearm-related crimes.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Jimenez and Gonzalez in San Jose. They were booked into Santa Clara County Jail on gang-motivated robbery and assault charges, police said.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Moreno #4882 of the San José Police Department Gang Investigations Unit via email: 4882@sanjoseca.gov or phone at 408-277-3835.