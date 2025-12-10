9 suspects, including 14- and 16-year-olds, arrested in San Jose gang crackdown

Multiple suspects, including two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old, were arrested in a weeks-long operation in San Jose targeting gang activity, police said Wednesday.

The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that its gang unit conducted the operation in September and November, targeting gang-motivated crimes, including firearm offenses and vandalism. Seven San Jose residents were identified as suspects: 20-year-old Luis Haro, 18-year-old Elijah Santos, 18-year-old Angel Gonzalez, a 17-year-old male suspect, two 16-year-old boys, and a 14-year-old boy.

Police said warrants were obtained for all seven suspects, along with search warrants for their homes. Haro and the two 16-year-old suspects were located on November 19 in San Jose and arrested. During a search of Haro's home, detectives found a loaded firearm, large quantities of narcotics, and two homemade explosives, police said, prompting the department's bomb squad to respond and render the devices safe.

Detectives later contacted an eighth suspect, 27-year-old Alejandro Villa of San Jose, who police said was in possession of illegal narcotics for sale. Villa was arrested and booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail on an outstanding warrant and for alleged narcotics-related crimes. Hara was also booked into the Main Jail, while the two 16-year-olds were taken to Juvenile Hall, all for various alleged crimes, including vandalism and firearm-related crimes.

(Clockwise from upper left) Luis Haro, Elijah Santos, Angel Gonzalez, Alejandro Villa, Humberto Aquino San Jose Police Department

Two weeks later, detectives located and arrested Santos, Gonzalez, and the two other juvenile suspects in the city of San José. A search of juvenile suspects' residences turned up a stolen firearm at each location, police said. While searching Gonzalez's home, police contacted a ninth suspect, 33-year-old San Jose resident Humberto Aquino, who was on active parole with an outstanding warrant. Both Gonzalez and Aquino were booked into the Main Jail, and the two juveniles were booked at Juvenile Hall.

Police said the department coordinated with other law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The department urged anyone with information about the suspects and their cases, or similar cases, to contact Detective Havlick #4911 or Detective Dean #5021 of the department's gang unit at 4911@sanjoseca.gov or 5021@sanjoseca.gov, or by phone at 408-277-3835.