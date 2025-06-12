Suspect arrested in San Jose hit-and-run that left motorcyclist hospitalized, police say

A suspect was arrested two days after a motorcyclist was hospitalized in a hit-and-run in San Jose, police said.

The San Jose Police Department said it responded to a crash just before 6 a.m. on June 9 in the area of Fruitdale Avenue near Southwest Expressway.

Police said a motorcyclist was riding west on Fruitdale Avenue when a black sedan traveling south on Corlista Drive made an illegal U-turn into the motorcyclist's path.

The man riding the motorcycle suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital, police said.

Police said the driver of the black sedan took off from the scene before they arrived.

But the suspect was identified as 35-year-old Misael Lara-Moya of San Jose, police said. He was arrested on Wednesday.