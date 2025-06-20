Vegetation fires burn near Highway 101 in San Jose

At least two vegetation fires were burning in San Jose Friday afternoon on a day when fire danger was high because of high winds and low humidity.

One of the fires was burning next to U.S. Highway 101 at Story Road near the Interstate Highway 280/680 exchange.

A second vegetation fire was burning in the area of Galveston Avenue and Summerside Drive near Coyote Creek, north of Tully Road and west of Highway 101.

A fire burns in the area of Galveston Avenue and Summerside Drive in San Jose, June 20, 2025. Alert California/PG&E

The San Jose Fire Department said on social media at 2:34 p.m. that the fire at Galveston Ave. and Summerside Dr. had burned about 2-3 acres, nearby schools were not threatened, and no evacuation orders had been issued.

#SJFD Firefighters are responding to a Tier 1 vegetation fire in the area of Galveston Avenue and Summerside Drive. Approx. 2-3 acres at this time. No evacuation orders have currently been issued. Nearby schools are not threatened. Please avoid the area.



TOC: 2:34pm pic.twitter.com/CrUKk80b0s — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 20, 2025

