Vegetation fires burn near Highway 101 in San Jose

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

At least two vegetation fires were burning in San Jose Friday afternoon on a day when fire danger was high because of high winds and low humidity.

One of the fires was burning next to U.S. Highway 101 at Story Road near the Interstate Highway 280/680 exchange.

A second vegetation fire was burning in the area of Galveston Avenue and Summerside Drive near Coyote Creek, north of Tully Road and west of Highway 101.

San Jose brush fire
A fire burns in the area of Galveston Avenue and Summerside Drive in San Jose, June 20, 2025. Alert California/PG&E

The San Jose Fire Department said on social media at 2:34 p.m. that the fire at Galveston Ave. and Summerside Dr. had burned about 2-3 acres, nearby schools were not threatened, and no evacuation orders had been issued. 

This is a breaking news item. More information to be added as available.

