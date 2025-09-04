Suspects sought in 2019 San Jose fatal stabbing; police release surveillance video

Police in San Jose were seeking the public's help in finding suspects in a 2019 fatal stabbing and have released surveillance video in the hope of generating leads in the case.

The stabbing happened on October 6, 2019, at about 9:25 p.m. on Alum Rock Avenue just east of U.S. Highway 101. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that officers who responded to a brawl involving multiple people found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said the investigation determined that during the fight, one of the three teenage suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim at least once. The three suspects ran away, heading west on Alum Rock Avenue over the Highway 101 overpass and then heading north on North 27th Street, cutting through a McDonald's restaurant parking lot.

Investigators have not been able to identify the suspects, and on Wednesday, the department released surveillance video of the suspects running away on Alum Rock Avenue and through the McDonald's parking lot.

Police described the suspects as Hispanic males in their early teens with average builds at the time of the stabbing.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the fight and stabbing are still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident was urged to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 or Detective Harrington #4365 of the department's homicide unit at 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-5283.