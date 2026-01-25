Man dies following hit-and-run collision in San Jose

A man has died following a hit-and-run collision in San Jose Sunday night, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers were called to the area of Borello Drive and South Bascom Avenue on reports of a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said the victim was an adult male. His name has not been released.

In an update posted at 8:15 p.m., police said street closures were in place near the scene.

Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.