San Jose family charged, 18 women rescued after $1M brothel network busted

Members of a San Jose family have been charged with multiple felonies, and more than a dozen women were rescued after authorities said they busted an alleged $1 million network of brothels.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, 77-year-old Joseph Bresee, his wife 52-year-old Binghua Bresee and Binghua's son, 30-year-old Jiabao Huang, were among those arrested in a multi-agency operation dubbed "Operation Family Ties." The family and their co-conspirators were charged with 26 felonies, including conspiracy, pimping, money laundering and tax fraud.

Prosecutors said the network consisted of at least 10 commercial sex brothels in Santa Clara County. The alleged brothels, which were posing as massage parlors, were operating in Cupertino, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Mountain View and San Jose.

According to the DA's office, the businesses brought in about $1 million a year.

"The trafficking of human beings has no place in our community, or any other," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "Modern slavery is morally and legally wrong and will be met with no toleration and – as you can see by the agencies cooperating in this operation – the strictest legal accountability."

Prosecutors said the investigation began in June when a Morgan Hill police officer noted one of the defendants applied to open up a massage parlor under another person's name. The investigation revealed the size of the operation, which included a brothel in Hayward.

On Dec. 3, authorities executed search warrants and arrested the family, along with an additional co-conspirator who is accused of running money for one of the brothels. The DA's office also seized and froze about $1.25 million in profits.

Authorities also rescued 18 women while serving the search warrants. The DA's Victim Services Unit, Community Solutions and YWCA offered resources to the survivors.

According to prosecutors, more than 40 women were identified during the investigation.

The Breesees and Huang were arraigned on Dec. 5. A judge has set bail for each of them at $1 million each. Prosecutors said all defendants face prison time if convicted.

Anyone seeking help related to human trafficking is urged to contact the county's 24/7 confidential hotline at 877-363-7238.