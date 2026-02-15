Fire at San Jose home displaces 6 and injures multiple people, including firefighter

A fire at a single-story home in San Jose has left six people displaced and three people injured, fire crews said Sunday evening.

The San Jose Fire Department responded to Endfield Way, located off Story Road near S White Road, for a second-alarm fire at a one-story single-family home.

The fire caused major damage to the home and an adjacent home sustained exterior heat damage and internal smoke damage.

Fire crews said one firefighter and two residents were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The residents self-transported and the firefighter was taken to a hospital by fire personnel. Crews added that a dog died.

The American Red Cross is assisting the people displaced by the fire.