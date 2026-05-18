San Jose Earthquakes player on loan to Mexican soccer team excited for World Cup

The soccer community in the Bay Area is excited about the World Cup being held in our backyard.

"I mean, I just love the sport. I love everything about it. I love watching it, I love playing it. And so, I feel like the only right way to say it was, I was born into it," Cruz Medina, a midfield soccer athlete with the San Jose Earthquakes, told CBS News Bay Area.

Medina is with the Earthquakes, but is on a loan with the First Division Chivas soccer team in Guadalajara. He has been playing with the team for the past six months.

So, during the off-season, he is continuing his training back at home in the Bay Area.

"Wonderful that I just get to wake up every day and text my brother and say, 'Hey, let's go train,'" he said.

Medina is 19 years old, and said he kicked his first soccer ball when he was 2 years old. His brother, Adrian, and his father run the Bay City Futsal Club, training amateur and professional athletes.

"We have a bunch of friends and family who are even traveling to Mexico to go watch a game. I think it's huge for our community, especially for the Bay Area," his brother told CBS News Bay Area.

Medina is also playing for Team USA in the "U20" or "Under 20" group, competing with athletes globally.

"Me being a dual national, being able to represent both of them with my heritage and being born here in the United States, it means everything. Both of my teams are so excited to be so close to the World Cup and have the best countries come play in their stadium," Medina said. "I'm Mexican American, so I'm rooting for both of them. I want both of them to succeed and go as far as they possibly can."

"My dream has always been to play in Europe. I hope one day I can achieve that. But right now, I'm really happy in Mexico, and I hope my career can flourish there," he added.

Medina said he will hustle so that one day, his goal of playing in the World Cup will become a reality.