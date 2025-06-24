Early results in San Jose city council race show Anthony Tordillos leading

Anthony Tordillos leads in the special election for San Jose's District 3 Council Member seat, the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters results page shows as of Tuesday evening.

The last update for Tuesday showed Tordillos had 4,449 votes, 64%, and Gabby Chavez-Lopez had 2,413 votes, 35%, according to the Registrar of Voters.

The special election results will be updated on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Tordillos is the chair of the city's Planning Commission and was endorsed by Matt Mahan and former Assembly Member Evan Low, according to his candidate statement.

Chavez-Lopez was endorsed by San Jose firefighters, state Sen. Dave Cortese and Supervisor Betty Duong, according to her statement.

In the April special election, Chavez-Lopez was the leading candidate with 2,712 votes, 29.9% of the total votes. Since no candidate had a majority of all votes cast, a special runoff election was scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, with the candidate with the next highest vote count.

Tordillos made it to the runoff election by only six votes. The Registrar of Voters results page for the April election showed Tordillos had 2,006 votes, with the third most being 2,000.