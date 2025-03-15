Vibrant colors explode over San Jose's Discovery Meadow Park for Holi Fest

Thousands came out to downtown San Jose today for Holi Fest.

Vibrant colors exploded over Discovery Meadow Park. Holi Fest is an Indian festival that welcomes spring and celebrates new beginnings, new hope, unity and diversity.

From little ones to the young at heart, thousands came out to the massive color party to celebrate Holi. It's especially important to Silki Madan, who moved to the Bay Area 12 years ago. She said Holi reminds her of home.

"It just reminds us back of our country and how people celebrate or how we used to celebrate back in India when we were little, so kind of coming here is not letting us miss our country that much," said Madan.

Madan's 6-year-old daughter Omisha loves celebrating Holi here every year.

"I like it when they throw color at me," said Omisha.

Madan said the annual celebration is important to celebrate with her children – not just for colors, but for culture as well.

"It's actually even better," said Madan. "We're kind of introducing them to the Indian background and culture because if we don't introduce them even for one day, they wouldn't know what this festival is all about."

"On behalf of the Consulate General of India, I want to wish everyone a very happy Holi," said Rakesh Adlakha, Deputy Consul General of India.

Sanjitha Pamukuntla was born in India but moved to the Bay Area when she was 7 years old.

She's now a senior in high school. Pamukuntla came to Holi Fest with her friends from Sunnyvale to share her culture with them.

"It's so awesome out here," said Pamukuntla. "I feel like there's such vibrant color just being thrown around. Everyone is basically family."

Pamukuntla said celebrating Holi here in the Bay makes her incredibly proud to be Indian.

"I'm so proud," said Pamukuntla. "I feel like it's so awesome. I feel like especially now that I'm going into college. I've learned to really kind of feel that sense of pride and culture for my country and being born there and then being brought up here, I feel like representation is definitely there especially living in a place like California that's full of desis. I feel like being at an event like this brings out the sense that I'm not alone."

Holi Fest: Festival of Colors in San Jose is the largest Holi Fest in the Bay Area.

The event was organized by the Association of Indo Americans.