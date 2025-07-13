Suspect dies after "stabbing incident" at San Jose park results in police shooting, police say

A suspect is dead after a "stabbing incident" resulted in a police shooting in San Jose on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Around 9 p.m., the San Jose Police Department posted to social media that they were investigating a "stabbing incident that resulted in an officer involved shooting."

They said the call came in around 3:20 p.m. at Cataldi Park.

Around 10:15 p.m., police said the suspect died and no officers were injured.

No other information was available. The police department said more information was expected to be released on Monday.