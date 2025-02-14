San Jose teacher, coach arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

A San Jose high school teacher and coach was arrested this week and accused of having sex with a student, police said.

The Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department said Thursday in a Facebook post it recently received a report of a teacher having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student between 2021-2023.

The suspect was identified as 53-year-old San Jose resident Darrin Garcia. Police said Garcia had been the victim's teacher and coach at Santa Clara High School in Santa Clara and lived in Los Gatos at the time. He is currently a coach and athletic director at MacDonald High School in San Jose.

Darrin Garcia Santa Clara Unified School District

Police said Garcia has worked at multiple schools in Santa Clara County. A Santa Clara High School student news website said those schools include Lynbrook High School in San Jose and Saratoga High School in Saratoga.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Garcia at MacDonald High School, police said.

The investigation was ongoing and anyone with information about the case or any similar cases was asked to contact Detective Riley Frizzell at 408-827-3558 or email police@losgatosca.gov.