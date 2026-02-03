San Jose therapist accused of sexually assaulting toddler at child's home, police say

A speech therapist providing in-home care to a toddler in San Jose was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting the child, police said on Tuesday.

The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that officers responded on January 28, 2026, to a home in San Jose on a report of a sexual assault of a minor. The mother told officers that she reviewed home surveillance footage that showed her toddler's behavioral technician sexually assaulting the child at least once during their sessions.

Police said the department's task force on crimes against children launched an investigation and identified the suspect as 23-year-old San Mateo resident Benjamin Amlicke, who was employed by Fremont-based Center for Speech Language, Occupational and Behavior Therapy (CSLOT). The company was notified and immediately cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Benjamin Amlicke San Jose Police Department

On January 29, police said detectives and plainclothes officers located and arrested Amlicke in San Mateo and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose for alleged sexual assault of a minor. Detectives believe there may be additional victims, according to police.

"We are deeply disturbed by the reprehensible actions of this former employee," said a spokesperson for CSLOT in an email to CBS News Bay Area. "Our thoughts are with those affected, and we recognize the seriousness of the situation."

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Simonini #4458 and/or Detective Minten #4269 of the department's crimes against children task force at 4458@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4269@sanjoseca.gov, or 408-277-4102.